Muchas Gracias, Fr. Angel By Jules L. Benitez - January 8, 2023 5:05 pm Fr. Angel Calvo, CMF receives a plaque of appreciation from the Katilingban sa Kalambuan in Zamboanga City on Saturday, 07 January 2023 during a farewell gathering held in his honor. Fr. Angel bids farewell to his mission of 51 years as he goes back to Spain on January 20, leaving behind a legacy of peace and welfare services for the urban poor of Basilan and Zamboanga City. Fr. Angel arrived in Basilan for his first missionary assignment as a priest of the Claretian Fathers in 1972, five months before the declaration of Martial Law. The Philippines became his one and only mission in his entire priesthood. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ