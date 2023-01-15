Sto. Nino at Shrine Hills By Carolyn O. Arguillas - January 15, 2023 5:25 pm Devotees flock to the Shrine of the Holy Infant Jesus of Prague at Shrine Hills in Matina, Davao City on the feast day of Sto. Nino on Sunday, 15 January 2023. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS Thousands of devotees flock to the Shrine of the Holy Infant Jesus of Prague at Shrine Hills in Matina, Davao City on Sunday, 15 January 2023, to celebrate the feast of Sto. Nino. Families take the opportunity to have a picnic under the shade of the trees after completing their Sto. Nino rituals. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS Devotees bring their images of the Sto. Nino for blessing at the Shrine of the Holy Infant Jesus of Prague at Shrine Hills in Matina, Davao City on the feast day of Sto. Nino on Sunday, 15 January 2023. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS Flowers and Sto. Nino’s clothes are among the items one can buy outside the Shrine of the Holy Infant Jesus at Shrine Hills in Matina, Davao City on 15 January 2023. Stalls line up the road selling food and non-food items as thousands of devotees flock to the Shrine on the feast day of Sto. Nino. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS What is a feast without lechon? At least three stalls selling lechon await devotees outside the compound of the Shrine of the Holy Infant Jesus at Shrine Hills in Matina, Davao City on the feast of the Sto. Nino on Sunday, 15 January 2023. Curiously, the lechon they sell at 700 pesos per kilo came all the way from Tagum City, 56 kilometers away. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS