Sto. Nino in Piapi By Mindanews - January 15, 2023 5:22 pm Devotees celebrate the feast of Sto. Niño in Barangay Piapi, Davao City on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Established in 1947, the chapel in Piapi is the oldest community of Sto. Niño devotees in the city. MINDANEWS PHOTO