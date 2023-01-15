Sunny Sunday By Bobby Timonera - January 15, 2023 3:34 pm SUNNY SUNDAY. Grade 12 students crowd the main grounds of the MSU-Iligan Institute of Technology for the Mindanao State University-Systems Admission and Scholarship Examination (MSU-SASE) on Sunday (15 January 2023). Some 6,700 students are taking the exam at MSU-IIT, often cited as among the country’s best universities. It was perfect timing as it was the first time the sun shone in Iligan City in weeks after a series of heavy rains that caused floods in many parts of Mindanao. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA