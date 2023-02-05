Alamada resort By Jules L. Benitez - February 5, 2023 5:09 pm Alamada town in North Cotabato is fast becoming a weekend getaway for tourists and travelers. Added to the number of camp sites in the area is Salukot Mountain View and Resort in barangay Rangayen, which offers swimming pool, overnight cottages, and selfie spots. Entrance fee is P50 and use of the pool is at P100 per person. MindaNews photos taken on February 4, 2023 by JULES L. BENITEZ. Alamada town in North Cotabato is fast becoming a weekend getaway for tourists and travelers. Added to the number of camp sites in the area is Salukot Mountain View and Resort in barangay Rangayen, which offers swimming pool, overnight cottages, and selfie spots. Entrance fee is P50 and use of the pool is at P100 per person. MindaNews photo taken on February 4, 2023 by JULES L. BENITEZ.