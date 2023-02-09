Bangsamoro Transitional Justice Summit

By
Mindanews
-
Lumad leaders from Central Mindanao interact with fellow participants during the culmination of the three-day conference dubbed “Transitional Justice in the Bangsamoro: What’s Next?” at Acacia Hotel in Davao City that concluded on Thursday, 9 February 2023. Organized by forumZFD Philippines and GIZ-Civil Peace Service Philippines , the gathering provided additional space to discuss contentious issues on transitional justice in the Bangsamoro region. (MindaNews Photo)

