Honoring Davao’s heroes and martyrs By Carolyn O. Arguillas - February 27, 2023 8:59 am Three generations of activists gathered on Saturday, 25 February 2023 to honor Davao’s heroes and martyrs in the struggle against martial law and the Marcos dictatorship. At least 60 attended the “Intergenerational Sharing: Honoring Davao’s Heroes and Martyrs and Continuing the Struggle for Social Transformation” to commemorate the 37th anniversary of People Power. The sharing was held at the Ateneo de Davao University. The candle-lighting ceremony in the city’s Freedom Park, however, was cancelled as it was raining. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS At the forum on “Intergenerational Sharing: Honoring Davao’s Heroes and Martyrs and Continuing the Struggle for Social Transformation” to commemorate the 37th anniversary of People Power on Saturday, 25 February 2023 at the Ateneo de Davao University. The forum was organized by Konsyensya Dabaw, APILA, MindaNews and SINAG. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS Three generations of Dabawenyo activists atend the “Intergenerational Sharing: Honoring Davao’s Heroes and Martyrs and Continuing the Struggle for Social Transformation” to commemorate the 37th anniversary of People Power on Saturday, 25 February 2023 at the Ateneo de Davao University. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS Fourth generation? The little girl in the photograph was the youngest attendee in the forum on Intergenerational Sharing to commemorate the 37th anniversary of People Power at the Ateneo de Davao University on Saturday, 25 February 2023. Three generations of activists attended the forum. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS The old and the young write down answers to the question “What can you specifically and concretely commit to honor Davao’s heroes and martyrs and continue the struggle for social transformation?” to mark the end of the forum on “Intergenerational Sharing: Honoring Davao’s Heroes and Martyrs and Continuing the Struggle for Social Transformation” on the 37th anniversary of People Power on Saturday, 25 February 2023 at the Ateneo de Davao University. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS