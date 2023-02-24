Latte Art Contest By Bobby Timonera - February 24, 2023 3:25 pm Mark Ian Carumba, of Cup of Joe, makes his winning latte art of a tartanilya in the Buhos 2023 latte art competition on Friday (24 February 2023), one the events lined up in Iligan City for the Arts Month Celebration. After two rounds of free pour preliminaries, Carumba was among three who made it to the finals, where they were required to create latte art related to Iligan. The city is among few areas in the country that still allow the tartanilya as a public mode of transportation. The contest was hosted by the Iligan Barista Academy at the Iligan Fashion Institute and Trade. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA