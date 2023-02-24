PH-Australia Military Exercise By Ferdinandh B. Cabrera - February 24, 2023 8:15 am Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles visits troops from the Royal Australian Regiment during the Army to Army Exercise between the Philippines and Australia on Thursday (23 February 2023) at Camp Siongco in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte. The six-week exercise, which began on Monday (20 February 2023), aims to enhance the skills of personnel in urban operations. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA