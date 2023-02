A vendor waits for customers for his heart-shaped balloons on Valentine’s Day (14 February 2023) along Bolton Street in Davao City. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

JV Llego loads his bicycles with flowers from shops at the Bankerohan Market in Davao City on Valentine’s Day (14 February 2023). He earns 50-70 pesos per delivery he makes within the downtown area. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO