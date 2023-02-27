VP Sara in Pikit

Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is also Education Secretary, takes a selfie with officials of Pikit National High School during a visit on Monday (27 February 2023) as hundreds of students welcomed her. She visited the municipality of Pikit in North Cotabato following reports of a series of killings in the area that also victimized minors, prompting the local government to suspend classes in all levels for a few days. One of those killed in the shooting incidents was a student of the school. Photo courtesy of Pikit National High School

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte-Carpio talks to students of the Pikit National High School. Photo courtesy of PNHS