Calling for equality and equity for the Bangsamoro women, Bainon G. Karon, Chairperson of the Bangsamoro Women Commission said, “When persons are treated equally and with equity, they will be more inspired to contribute to the development of the society.” Karon opened the month-long National Women’s Month Celebration in BARMM at the Shariff Kabungsuan Cultural Center in Cotabato City on Wednesday (8 March 2023). MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ.