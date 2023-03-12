Fire Prevention Month By Jules L. Benitez - March 12, 2023 11:19 am The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) brought its awareness campaign on fire protection and emergency response to a shopping mall in Cotabato City to reach more residents during this Fire Prevention Month. The three-day activities (March 10 to 12, 2023) at the City Mall include assisted rappelling for kids, mini-concert featuring fire prevention jingles, try-on fire rescue equipment, and taking of blood pressure. MindaNews photo taken on 11 March 2023 by JULES BENITEZ