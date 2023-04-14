Mastura’s book By Gregorio C. Bueno - April 14, 2023 9:18 am Revered Moro scholar Datu Michael Ong Mastura writes a message to buyers of his book, “The Rulers of Magindanao in Modern History 1515-1903: Continuity and Change in a Traditional Realm in the Southern Philippines” during its launching Thursday, 13 April 2023 at the Grand Pagana Hall in Cotabato City. At least a hundred copies of the book brought to the launch were all sold out. The book will also be launched at the Ateneo de Manila University on May 4. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO The book signing was supposed to be at the end of the launch of Datu Michael Ong Mastura’s “Rulers of Magindanao” but it started before the program could begin on 13 April 2023 at the Grand Pagana Hall in Cotabato City. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO Buyers of Datu Michael Ong Mastura’s book, “The Rulers of Magindanao,” line up for his signature even before the program of the book launch could begin at the Grand Pagana Hall in Cotabato City on 13 April 2023. The book signing continued after Iftar. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO