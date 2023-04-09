In Cotabato City, the seat of government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in turns into an evening park for the Ramadan Trade Fair during the month of Ramadan. This year there are more colorful light installations, a lot more food stalls serving an array of cuisines for the nightly iftar. The fair starts shortly before 6 p.m. and closes at 10 although many residents and visitors stay beyond closing hour. MindaNews photos taken on Saturday night, 08 April 2023 by JULES L. BENITEZ