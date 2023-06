Vicki Hansen (L), President of the Luxembourg Peace Prize, shows the audience the “Peace of Paper” for MindaNews’ Carolyn O. Arguillas after handing over the three-legged “Peace Chair” to Xenia Catacutan, President of the Luxembourg-Philippines Action for Development, who represented Arguillas at the awarding of the Luxembourg Peace Prize at the European Convention Center in Luxembourg on 14 June 2023. Arguillas is the 2023 laureate for Outstanding Peace Journalism. Photo by MICHEL TURK