Measles Protection By Jules L. Benitez - June 7, 2023 3:51 pm Brave girl Jiezhian Delapena, 4, proudly shows her vaccination certificate after a midwife from the Bongao Rural Health Unit in the province of Tawi-Tawi injected her with the measles rubella vaccine on Tuesday, 06 June 2023. The house-to-house vaccination for children under five years old was conducted by the Provincial Health Office, with support from Relief International and the United Nations Children’s Fund. MindaNews photo by JULES BENITEZ