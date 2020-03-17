Davao City under quarantine

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Davao City has been placed under community quarantine effective Sunday, March 15, 2020, amid threats posed by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Although the city has no confimed case of COVID-19 as yet, Mayor Sara Duterte issued Executive Order 10 stating there is “a need immediately to be aggressive and proactive on the impending spread of COVID-19,” noting that “there are limited testing kits and results take too long to become available.”

The mayor described “community quarantine” as “a step away from lockdown.”

Early Sunday evening, the Department of Health regional office announced the region’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 confined at the isolation room of the Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City, a 21-year old female who had traveled from United Kingdom to Davao via Doha in Qatar and Manila.

Following this report, the mayors of Davao and Tagum cities issued a joint statement ordering a “partial lockdown” between the neighboring cities.

Mayor Duterte then issued EO 11 declaring and ordering a “partial lockdown in Lasang checkpoint” at the boundary with Davao del Norte, barring the entry of public and private vehicles from Tagum City. “Residents of Tagum City who are working in Davao City will not be allowed to enter Davao City,” the EO said.

MindaNews went around the city on Monday, March 16, supposedly the 83rd Araw ng Dabaw, usually a holiday of merrymaking and parades in the city (last month, all activities in the run-up to and during the Araw ng Dabaw itself were cancelled due to COVID-19)

Here are some photos of a city under “community quarantine” on Araw ng Dabaw.

