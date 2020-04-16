IN PICTURES: Desolate Davao City

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 April) — By nightfall of Wednesday, April 15, as Davao City started another 12-hour curfew beginning 6 p.m., policemen flagged down motorists passing along Lanang on JP Laurel Avenue and elsewhere in the city to check if they are authorized to be out on the streets.

By evening, Mayor Sara Duterte announced over Davao City Disaster Radio that the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) will not be lifted on April 19 but extended until April 26.

The city was placed under community quarantine on March 15 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). As the number of COVID-19 cases, positives rose, it was elevated to ECQ on April 4 when the city, according to the Department of Health (DOH) regional office, recorded 62 cases. By April 15, the number would rise to 79, the highest in the Davao region and in the entire Mindanao.

MindaNews went around the city’s main streets on Wednesday night to give you glimpses of Davao City at a standstill, a city asleep by 6 pm.

Daytime, however, is another story. (Manman Dejeto / MIndaNews)

