IN PICTURES: Desolate Davao City

By
Manman Dejeto
-
DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 April) — By nightfall of Wednesday,  April 15,  as Davao City  started another 12-hour curfew beginning 6 p.m.,  policemen flagged down motorists passing along Lanang on JP Laurel Avenue and elsewhere in the city to check if they are authorized to be out on the streets.

By evening, Mayor Sara Duterte announced over Davao City Disaster Radio that the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) will not be lifted on April 19 but extended until April 26.

The city was placed under community quarantine on March 15 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). As the number of COVID-19 cases, positives rose, it was elevated to ECQ on April 4 when the city, according to the Department of Health (DOH) regional office, recorded 62 cases. By April 15, the number would rise to 79, the highest in the Davao region and in the entire Mindanao.

MindaNews went around the city’s main streets on  Wednesday  night to give you glimpses of Davao City at a standstill, a city asleep by 6  pm.

Daytime, however, is another story. (Manman Dejeto / MIndaNews)

 

A grocery employee of a mall in Lanang waits for a ride home minutes before the 6 p.m. curfew when no one is allowed to be on the streets. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
Employees of essential businesses including healthcare workers have to walk as public transportation is very limited – no jeepneys are allowed – under an enhanced community quarantine. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
By 6 p.m., policemen start flagging down motorists and checking if they are on the exemption list — those who are allowed to be outside their homes during curfew hours. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
Bicycles have become an essential mode of transportation for those who need to report to work. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
Heavy equipment are now used to block roads and checkpoints after Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte was irked by the presence of many motorists even after the city was placed under an enhanced community quarantine. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
Barangay tanods man a roadblock of Barangay Kapitan Tomas Monteverde Sr. to prevent non-residents from entering their barangay during curfew hours. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
Members of the Bike Patrol of the Davao City Police Office start their rounds of downtown Davao City streets to make sure no one violates the curfew and quarantine measures. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
The corner of San Pedro and Claro M. Recto Streets during normal days is packed until late evening but is absolutely empty during curfew hours. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
There is nothing but emptiness in the Sangguniang Panlungsod and San Pedro Cathedral area in downtown Davao City. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
A lone man on a bicycle travels along C. Bangoy St. – known to locals as Crooked Road – a packed alley in front of the Davao City Hall. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
The City Hall of Davao remains well-lit, pre-COVID-19 days or under an enhanced community quarantine, but there are no locals and tourists taking souvenir photographs. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
The Grand Men Seng hotel along Magallanes Street is a favorite waiting area for commuters waiting for jeepneys, pre-COVID-19 days. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
C.M. Recto Street is a downtown street where most of the jeepneys in Davao City converge; now empty except for policemen on patrol. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
J.P. Laurel Avenue, a main thoroughfare of Davao City, sans its pedestrians, jeepneys and taxis. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
A man walks in front of a mall along Bajada on JP Laurel Avenue, under the watch of law enforcers who are making sure residents stay home. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
Worker of an essential service walks through the Chinatown gateway on his way home. Chinatown, one of the busiest trading centers in Davao City, is now a ghost town. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

 

