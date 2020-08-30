PHOTO ESSAY: The fifth Archbishop of Cagayan de Oro

Froilan Gallardo
The new Archbishop of Cagayan de Oro was installed on Friday, August 28, on the feast of St. Augustine, the city’s patron saint.

Archbishop Jose Araneta Cabantan, former Bishop of the Diocese of Bukidnon, succeeded Archbishop Antonio Ledesma, SJ, who reached 75, the mandatory age for retirement, in 2018, but served for two more years until Pope Francis named his successor two months ago.

Cabantan is the fifth Archbishop of Cagayan de Oro.

In pre-COVID-19 times, an installation of an Archbishop is a grand celebration and the 1,200-seater St. Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral would have been jampacked.  Bishops from all over the country, particularly those in Mindanao, would have been in attendance and hundreds of priests and nuns in the Archdiocese would have been there, along with the parishioners to welcome the head of the Church.

But only a limited number was allowed inside the Cathedral due to restrictions under the Modified General Community Quarantine.

Mindanao’s lone Cardinal, Orlando Quevedo, the Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Cotabato, led the installation rites.  (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

The Cagayan de Oro City Police Office formed a tight security cordon around the cathedral to check on social distancing, wearing of face masks and to ensure no terror attacks could happen. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
A priest shows the Papal Bull from the Vatican designating Jose Cabantan as the new Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
Cardinal Orlando Quevedo (R), Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Cotabato, enters the St, Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral with Archbishop Emeritus Antonio Ledesma, at the installation of his successor, Arcbhishop Jose Cabantan. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
Archbishop Jose Cabantan blesses the priests of the Cagayan de Oro Archdiocese. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
Newly installed Archbishop Jose Cabantan adjusts his facemask. Behind him is Cagayan de Oro Archbishop Emeritus Antonio Ledesma. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
Cardinal Orlando Quevedo, Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Cotabato, leads the installation of Cagayan de Oro Archbishop Jose Cabantan. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
Archbishop Jose Cabantan reads the Holy Gospel during his installation at the St. Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral in Cagayan de Oro. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
Archbishop Jose Cabantan is filled with emotion during his installation at the St. Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral in Cagayan de Oro. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
Archbishop Jose Cabantan (center) walks with Cagayan de Oro Archbishop Emeritus Antonio Ledesma. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

