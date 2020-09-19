Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams in Cagayan de Oro City have been mobilized to help in the fight against COVID-19 as early as 29 January 2020, ahead of the national government’s policy to tap the BHERTs. Barangay health workers and volunteers are the frontliners in their respective villages and have been serving their communities in various ways. Here are snapshots of what they have been doing MindaNews photos by FROILAN GALLARDO
Barangay volunteers guard a checkpoint in a village in Barangay Kauswagan, Cagayan de Oro after a neighbor tested positive of COVID-19. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
A barangay health volunteer watch a resident signs a logbook before they can get out from their village in Zone 4, Barangay Carmen, Cagayan de Oro after health officials lockdown the village after one of the residents was found infected by the coronavirus. Photo by Froilan Gallardo
A barangay health volunteer points a thermal gun on the forehead of a resident after local health officials lock down their village in Barangay 23, Cagayan de Oro after one of their neighbors was found infected by the coronavirus. Photo by Froilan Gallardo
A barangay health worker checks on the quarantine passes of residents in Barangay Carmen, Cagayan de Oro. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
Volunteers man a checkpoint in Sitio Pinikitan, Barangay Camaman-an, Cagayan de Oro in April 2020 when local health officials placed their village under lockdown after a neighbor tested positive of COVID-19. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
A nurse from the City Health Office injects a vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella on a child at the health center in Barangay Gusa, Cagayan de Oro City on Wednesday (12 August 2020). MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
A frontliner from the Cagayan de Oro Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office adjusts her safety goggles over her personal protection gear as she and other team members prepare to fetch returning Iligan residents at the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental on August 20, 2020. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
A City Health Office worker administers a rapid antibody test on one of the residents of Barangay Carmen, Cagayan de Oro on Thursday, June 25, 2020. The city government and the Department of Health plan to test 500 pre-selected individuals in Barangay Carmen where most of the COVID-19 cases in Cagayan de Oro reside. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Comments
