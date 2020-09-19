Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams in Cagayan de Oro City have been mobilized to help in the fight against COVID-19 as early as 29 January 2020, ahead of the national government’s policy to tap the BHERTs. Barangay health workers and volunteers are the frontliners in their respective villages and have been serving their communities in various ways. Here are snapshots of what they have been doing MindaNews photos by FROILAN GALLARDO

