Mindanao in Pictures: 2001 to 2021 (Part 10 of 10) By Mindanews - May 25, 2021 10:44 pm The first batch of vaccines from China's Sinovac arrives at the Department of Health (DOH)-XI regional compound in Davao City on 2 March 2021. The boxes contain a total of 12,000 doses intended for 6,000 medical frontliners. MindaNews photo An Army nurse injects Sinovac vaccine to a fellow medical frontliner at the Camp Evangelista Station Hospital in Cagayan de Oro City on 5 March 2021. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Supporters of the move to extend the transition period in the BARMM present the one million signatures they had gathered as of 17 March 2021. They will submit these to Malacañang for President Rodrigo Duterte's consideration. Photo courtesy of Mindanao Peoples Caucus The community pantry spirit, intended to help hungry people during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaches Mindanao, like this one in Iligan City that opened 20 April 2021 at Barangay Ubaldo Laya. MindaNews photo by RIZ P. SUNIO