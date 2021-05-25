Mindanao in Pictures: 2001 to 2021 (Part 3 of 10) By Mindanews - May 25, 2021 10:32 pm BACK: Part 2 The Davao City Council passed in February 2007 Ordinance No. 0309-07 banning the use of aerial spray on banana plantations. A few years before, Bukidnon and North Cotabato passed similar ordinances. But it was in Davao that the ban hit the headlines as residents, led by the Mamamayan Ayaw sa Aerial Spray (MAAS), stood up against the ill effects of aerial spraying. Among the protest actions they held was on 5 June 2007. MindaNews photo by BJ A. PATIÑO A Marine pays respects to his fallen comrades at a funeral parlor in Zamboanga City on 13 July 2007. Fourteen Marines were killed in an ambush in the municipality of Al-Barka, Basilan days earlier. The MILF admitted staging the ambush but denied responsibility for the beheading of 10 of the slain Marines. MindaNews photo by CHARLIE SACEDA Fr. Giancarlo Bossi was abducted in June 2007 as he was on his way to celebrate mass in the municipality of Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay. His parishioners prayed and called for his release. He was freed on 20 July 2007, more than a month later in the town of Sultan Naga Dimaporo (formerly Karomatan) in Lanao del Norte after intense police and military pursuit operations. MindaNews photo by KEITH BACONGCO Farmers from Sumilao in Bukidnon begin their protest march from their hometown in Bukidnon all the way to Malacañang on 10 October 2007. Their struggle to own the 144-hectare land began a decade earlier, their case becoming a test case of government’s sincerity in its Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program. They eventually got their share of the land. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Meranaws stage a rally in downtown Marawi City on 9 January 2008 calling on the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front to resume the stalled peace talks. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA Nuns pay respects to Fr. Jesus Reynaldo A. Roda, OMI, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Zamboanga City on 19 January 2008. The director of the Notre Dame of Tabawan in Tawi- tawi was praying in the chapel three days earlier when armed men barged in to forcibly take him away. He resisted, preferring instead to be killed than kidnapped. MindaNews photo by CHARLIE SACEDA Milagros Cubelo, 79, celebrates after lining up for at least two hours to purchase two kilos of NFA rice at the Bankerohan public market in Davao City on 9 June 2008. The rice crisis that hit the country that year caused rice prices to rise beyond the reach of the majority. Long queues of consumers hoping to buy cheaper rice were a common sight across Mindanao. MindaNews photo by KEITH BACONGCO Soldiers patrol the highway in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte on 19 August 2008, when war erupted anew between government forces and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front following the aborted signing of the Memorandum of Agreement on Ancestral Domain (MOA-AD). The war, which spread in many parts of Mindanao, displaced 600,000 residents. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA Residents of Kauswagan in Lanao del Norte arrive in Buruun, Iligan City after leaving their homes by boat when MILF rebels occupied parts of the town in the August 2008 war. The MILF also occupied Kolambugan, another town in Lanao del Norte. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA NEXT: Part 4 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments