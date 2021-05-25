Mindanao in Pictures: 2001 to 2021 (Part 5 of 10) By Mindanews - May 25, 2021 10:36 pm BACK: Part 4 Concerned miners stop their operation on 7 January 2011 to join the retrieval efforts of their trapped colleagues during a landslide in Barangay Napnapan, Pantukan, Compostela Valley two days earlier. Thirty people were killed in the incident. MindaNews photo by KEITH BACONGCO Enterprising residents carry stranded passengers on their boats at the flooded portion of the Butuan-Surigao National Highway in Purok 8, Barangay Tagbuyacan in Santiago town, Agusan del Norte on 4 February 2011 as continuous heavy rains the past days caused Lake Mainit to overflow. MindaNews photo by ROEL CATOTO Mayor Sara Duterte talks to residents of Purok Soliman in Barangay Tomas Monteverde in Davao City on 2 July 2011 following a demolition. Duterte later punched a court sheriff for not heeding her request to delay the demolition order against the residents. Photo: RUBY THURSDAY MORE Rescue workers gather the dead in Barangay Consolacion in downtown Cagayan de Oro City on 17 December 2011, the morning after Typhoon Sendong hit Northern Mindanao. The village is situated just beside the Cagayan de Oro River. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA A retrieved body lies beside a mother embracing her son after they were rescued and loaded into a dump truck at Tubod Highway, Iligan City afternoon of 17 December 2011. MindaNews photo by TOTO LOZANO 20111218-sendongResidents of the Orchid Homes Subdivision, one of the most badly hit areas, in Barangay Santiago clean up flood debris on 18 December 2011 after Typhoon Sendong hit Iligan City. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA Army soldiers bring out a body from Sitio Biasong, Barangay Macanhan in Cagayan de Oro City on 22 December 2011, almost a week after Typhoon Sendong cut a wide path of death and destruction in the cities of Cagayan de Oro and Iligan. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Local tourists enjoy the last few days of summer at a popular resort in Barangay Andap, New Bataan, Compostela Valley on 26 May 2012, with no idea at all of the impending doom to come months later when Typhoon Pablo hit the Davao Region in December, wiping out almost all of Andap, including this resort. MindaNews photo by RUBY THURSDAY MORE Rescue volunteers retrieve a body of a teenaged boy on 5 December 2012 in the poblacion of New Bataan, Compostela Valley province a day after Typhoon Pablo hit the town. MindaNews photo by RUBY THURSDAY MORE People flock to typhoon-devastated areas in New Bataan, Compostela Valley Province – like these people spotted 27 Dec 2012 in Barangay Andap where rocks, boulders and raging waters washed away people and properties – to have their pictures taken for posterity. Majority of those who perished in New Bataan were from Andap. MindaNews photo by RUBY THURSDAY MORE NEXT: Part 6 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments