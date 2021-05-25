Mindanao in Pictures: 2001 to 2021 (Part 6 of 10) By Mindanews - May 25, 2021 10:37 pm BACK: Part 5 The Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental gets crowded on opening day, 15 June 2013. Some 35 kilometers away from downtown Cagayan de Oro City, the new seaside airport that offers a view of the majestic Camiguin Island replaced the Lumbia Airport. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Army soldiers hide behind a Simba armored personnel carrier while crossing the corner of Evangelista and Lustre streets in Barangay Santa Catalina, Zamboanga City on 13 September 2013 following the attack four days earlier by members of the Moro National Liberation Front loyal to Chairman Nur Misuari. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Clouds of smoke rise above downtown Zamboanga City on 13 September 2013 as government soldiers continue to meet pockets of resistance from rebels loyal to Moro National Liberation Front Chairman Nur Misuari who attacked the city four days earlier. MindaNews photo by ERWIN MASCARIÑAS While waiting for President Benigno Simeon Aquino III to arrive at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cotabato City on 11 March 2014 for a mass, Cardinal Orlando Quevedo shows the clothes he wore at the Vatican when he was elevated to cardinal by the Pope. He jokes about it being an expensive “kurtina,” adding that people can take photo of it as long as they will not approach him because “he was already sanitized by the President’s men.” It was also his 75h birthday. MindaNews photo by TOTO LOZANO The Philippine government under President Benigno Simeon Aquino III and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front finally sign the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro in Malacañang on 27 March 2014 after 17 years of negotiations. MindaNews photo by Julius Mariveles / Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism Fellow police officers carry the caskets of slain policemen involved in the 25 January 2015 Mamasapano clash to be flown by Philippine Air Force C-130 planes to Manila. Forty-four Special Action Force troopers, 17 members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and 5 civilians were killed in the SAF’s dawn operation to arrest Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli bin hir aka Marwan. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Government Peace Panel chair Miriam Coronel Ferrer inspects decommissioned firearms of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front during a ceremony at the old Maguindanao provincial capitol in Sultan Kudarat town on 16 June 2015. The MILF turned over a total of 75 weapons as an initial step toward decommissioning. MindaNews photo by TOTO LOZANO Members of the Kahugpungan sa Mag-uuma sa Kitaotao condemn the killing of Lumad leaders in Lianga, Surigao del Sur during an indignation rally at the Freedom Park in Davao City on 1 September 2015. Emerito Samarca, executive director of Alternative Learning Center for Agriculture and Livelihood Development (ALCADEV); Dionel Campos, chair of Malahutayong Pakigbisog Alang sa Sumusunod (MAPASU); and his cousin Bello Sinzo were killed earlier in the day by alleged members of a paramilitary group. MindaNews photo by TOTO LOZANO NEXT: Part 7 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments