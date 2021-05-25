Mindanao in Pictures: 2001 to 2021 (Part 7 of 10) By Mindanews - May 25, 2021 10:38 pm BACK: Part 6 Riot police exercise maximum tolerance as hundreds of farmers from North Cotabato block a portion of the Davao-Cotabato highway in Kidapawan City on 30 March 2016. The farmers were demanding 15,000 sacks of rice as calamity assistance for those affected in the El Niño phenomenon. Three were killed when policemen dispersed the protesters. MindaNews photo by TOTO LOZANO President-elect and Mayor Rodrigo Duterte delivers his farewell speech before hundreds of employees of the City Government of Davao on 27 June 2016. Duterte served as mayor of the city for 22 years. MindaNews Photo President Rodrigo Duterte, joined by his children, takes his oath as the 16th President of the Philippines at the Rizal Hall in Malacañan Palace on 30 June 2016. Duterte is the country’s 16th President and the first Mindanawon to lead the nation. Photo: Malacañang News and Information Bureau Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio leads the offering of candles and flowers for the victims a day after the 2 September 2016 Roxas Night Market bombing where 15 people died and 69 others injured. MindaNews Photo Moro National Liberation Front founding chair Nur Misuari agitates the crowd during a lecture on Bangsamoro and Federalism at the Royal Mandaya Hotel in Davao City on 21 May 2017. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO An Army soldier walks along the long queue of vehicles fleeing the fighting in Marawi City a day after Maute rebels attacked the country’s Islamic City on 23 May 2017. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Mother and daughter flee the fighting in Marawi City when Maute rebels attacked on 23 May 2017. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Army Scout rangers take cover behind a military truck after Maute gunmen fired shots at them in Marawi City on 27 May 2017. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Child evacuees take a nap on the floor in one of the classrooms in Iligan City on 6 June 2017 as thousands of Meranaws fled Marawi for safety. MindaNews photo by AUBREY ROCIN LLAMAS Evacuees from Marawi City and their supporters call for an end to martial law in Mindanao during a forum in Iligan City on 27 July 2017. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO President Rodrigo Duterte arrives on 17 October 2017 to declare the liberation of Marawi City from the clutches of the ISIS-inspired Maute rebels. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO NEXT: Part 8 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments