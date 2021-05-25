Mindanao in Pictures: 2001 to 2021 (Part 8 of 10) By Mindanews - May 25, 2021 10:39 pm BACK: Part 7 Meranaws finally get to see what’s left of their homes and their business establishments when the military allowed them to visit Ground Zero on 8 May 2018, almost a year after the Maute rebels first attacked Marawi City. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO Moro Islamic Liberation Front supporters shout the Takbir during the Bangsamoro Consultative Assembly inside Camp Darapanan in Simuay, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao after President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Bangsamoro Organic Law on 26 July2018. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJ Moro Islamic Liberation Front chair Murad Ebrahim, using his real name Ahod “Murad” Balawag Ebrahim, votes for the first time in his life on 21 January 2019 during the plebiscite for the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law at the Simuay Junction Central Elementary School in Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO A Marine walks through the debris lying inside St. Carmel Cathedral in Jolo on 27 January 2019 after a twin blast left 20 persons killed and scores wounded. Photo courtesy of AFP Western Mindanao Command Angelito Rendon Lampon, OMI, former Bishop of the Vicariate of Jolo, enters the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cotabato City with the Papal Nuncio, Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, for his installation as the fourth Archbishop of Cotabato, succeeding Cardinal Orlando B. Quevedo, on 30 January 2019. It was a heavily guarded ceremony held just three days after two bombs exploded at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao Interim Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim is met by Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Regional Governor Mujiv Hataman during the ceremonial turn-over of the ARMM to the BARMM at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex in Cotabato City on 26 February 2019. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO Journalist Patricio P. Diaz, chronicler of Mindanao history for nearly seven decades, passed away on 29 August 2019 at the age of 93. He is shown here during the launch of his book “Troubled Odyssey” in Davao City in 2011. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA The façade of Eva’s Hotel along Quezon Blvd. in the heart of Kidapawan City crumbles after the magnitude 6.5 quake that hit North Cotabato and other parts of Mindanao in the morning of 31 October 2019. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ Rescuers retrieve two bodies from the collapsed three-story Southern Green Marketing building in Padada, Davao del Sur on 16 December 2019, a day after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolted parts of Mindanao. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO Children of some of the victims of the Ampatuan Massacre give their reaction to the 19 December 2019 court verdict that found the Ampatuan clan guilty of the 2009 massacre. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO NEXT: Part 9 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments