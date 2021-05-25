Mindanao in Pictures: 2001 to 2021 (Part 9 of 10) By Mindanews - May 25, 2021 10:41 pm BACK: Part 8 A truck carrying pigs is disinfected before passing through the Task Force Davao checkpoint in Toril, Davao City on 6 February 2020. The Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of African Swine Fever in two barangays of Davao City. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO Government workers bury a COVID-19 victim at the Maqbara Provincial Public Cemetery in Marawi City on 18 March 2020. The Department of Health said PH201 had a travel history in Kuala Lumpur where he attended a large religious gathering, which emerged as a source of hundreds of COVID-19 infections all over Southeast Asia. Photo courtesy of the Provincial Government of Lanao del Sur A huge signage along Davao City’s Diversion Road reminds the public to maintain physical distancing under the city’s community quarantine guidelines for COVID-19. Photo taken 18 March 2020. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO A health worker sprays disinfectant on the road and gates of houses in Barangay Del Carmen, Iligan City on 30 March 2020 as part of the city’s move to contain the spread of COVID-19. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA A motorcade brings the image of the Black Nazarene around the empty streets of Cagayan de Oro City during curfew hours on Good Friday, 10 April 2020, to seek its help in protecting the city from COVID-19. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Volunteers from the Teduray-Lambangian Women’s Organization, Inc. serve hot meals to evacuees who left their homes in South Upi, Maguindanao on 2 June 2020 because of armed clashes among feuding clans in the area. Photo courtesy of Froilyn Mendoza / TLWOI Forgetting physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jolo residents gather downtown on 29 June 2020 after four Army intelligence personnel, including two officers, were fired upon and killed by policemen. The Philippine National Police later sacked the nine cops involved in the shooting. Photo courtesy of Sulu Provincial Police Office Fr. Teresito “Chito” Soganub, the Vicar-General of the Prelature of Marawi who was held hostage for 117 days during the Marawi Siege in 2017, died of cardiac arrest in his sleep in his hometown in Norala, South Cotabato on 22 July 2020. He is shown here reenacting his appearance on video at the same spot wherein he echoed the Maute group’s demand for the government to stop the military offensive. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Estimated at 300 years old, the 54-meter heritage Toog tree, an ecotourism landmark in San Francisco town, Agusan del Sur, was given yet another lease on life after the last minute appeal by concerned residents stopped its scheduled cutting down on 9 August 2020. MindaNews photo by JANUS LOIUSE PANGANIBAN NEXT: Part 10 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments