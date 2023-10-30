MindaNews joined a small team of journalists that went around the various municipalities surrounding Lake Lanao during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) on 30 October 2023. Lanao del Sur province has been traditionally considered a hot spot during elections. There was a report of killing in Butig early in the morning, but the team arrived a few hours late. As in elections in the years past, there were issues of delay in the balloting, or last-minute transfer of precincts because of intense rivalries. MindaNews photos by BOBBY TIMONERA

Early voters for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) congregate under the shade of a colorful giant tent at the Datu Batugan Elementary School in Saguiaran.

A soldier stops a car at a checkpoint in Saguiaran.

Soldiers escort teachers in bringing ballot boxes to a polling precinct in Saguiaran.

Soldiers direct the crowd outside the Patani Elementary School in the outskirts of Marawi City.

Samsia Imam (left) joins the long queue of voters who came early to cast their votes at the Buadipuso-Buntong National High School. Balloting had not started yet as of 9:58 a.m.

COMELEC and Army officials confer as tension builds when followers of rival candidates want to get inside the precincts ahead of the others in the lakeside municipality of Tamparan.

Maranao women finally get inside a precinct at the Lumba Masiu Central Elementary School in Tamparan to claim their ballots after hours of waiting outside.

Soldiers take cover from the sun near the Butig National High School. Hours earlier, a candidate for barangay chairman was shot and killed by a rival, his brother, in a nearby school just 350 meters away.

Policemen crowd the Butig Municipal Hall.

Teachers serving as members of the Board of Election Inspectors (BEI) sit on their ballot boxes temporarily kept at the municipal hall in Butig as voting was postponed after a shooting incident that killed a barangay chair candidate.

Tired BEI members in the municipality of Lumbatan take a rest while waiting for their ballot boxes to be released. The teachers said that voting hadn’t started yet as of 2 p.m. in 12 of the town’s 21 barangays.

Policemen and teachers, all BEI members, anxiously wait as to when balloting will start for residents of Barangay Tagoranao in Bayang. The residents were told at the last minute to cast their votes in another barangay, at the Sultan Pandapatan Central Elementary School. Photograph taken at 2:42 p.m.