MindaNews joined a small team of journalists that went around the various municipalities surrounding Lake Lanao during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) on 30 October 2023. Lanao del Sur province has been traditionally considered a hot spot during elections. There was a report of killing in Butig early in the morning, but the team arrived a few hours late. As in elections in the years past, there were issues of delay in the balloting, or last-minute transfer of precincts because of intense rivalries. MindaNews photos by BOBBY TIMONERA
