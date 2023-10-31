Among the areas where violence flared up during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday (30 October 2023) were in Cotabato City and the Maguindanao provinces, where two were killed. MindaNews’ Ferdinandh Cabrera monitored these area to document progress of the elections. MindaNews photos by FERDINANDH CABRERA

Sleepless teachers having snacks at dawn while preparing paperwork for the release of election paraphernalia at the Cotabato City Treasurer’s Office.

Tired policemen fighting sleep while security the Cotabato City Hall before the release of election paraphernalia.

Policemen secure the Cotabato City Hall as a teacher serving in the Board of Election Inspectors (BEI) passes by.

Teachers and policemen who will be serving as members of the BEI on their way to the precinct.

Philippine Marine troops securing the convoy of BEIs going out from the Cotabato City Hal on the way to their precincts.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) investigate the alleged election-related killing of two persons in Bugawas, Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte.

A soldier leads teachers to a secure way going to the canvassing in Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao del Norte.