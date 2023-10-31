-
Among the areas where violence flared up during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday (30 October 2023) were in Cotabato City and the Maguindanao provinces, where two were killed. MindaNews’ Ferdinandh Cabrera monitored these area to document progress of the elections. MindaNews photos by FERDINANDH CABRERA
