ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 8 November 2023)—Heavy rains flooded the southern part of this city Tuesday evening, overflowing the Tubod Bridge along the highway. Many vehicles that conked out were stranded by the roadside in Barangay Mahayahay, while the already damaged Merila Bridge, which was undergoing repair, was washed away. Mayor Frederick Siao ordered the suspension of classes in all levels in the affected barangays (Tubod, Abuno, Mahayahay, and Ubaldo Laya).
