ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 8 November 2023)—Heavy rains flooded the southern part of this city Tuesday evening, overflowing the Tubod Bridge along the highway. Many vehicles that conked out were stranded by the roadside in Barangay Mahayahay, while the already damaged Merila Bridge, which was undergoing repair, was washed away. Mayor Frederick Siao ordered the suspension of classes in all levels in the affected barangays (Tubod, Abuno, Mahayahay, and Ubaldo Laya).

Residents salvage what they can from debris that got trapped under the Tubod Bridge. The night before, water from the Tubod River swelled up to the level of the bridge. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA, 8 November 2023

Many vehicles conked out as the national highway in Barangay Mahayahay was the flooded. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA, 8 November 2023

Debris from the mountains carried by floodwaters reached Iligan’s streets. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA, 8 November 2023

A man removes mud and floodwater from his home in Barangay Mahayahay. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA, 8 November 2023

Children negotiate the mud along the national highway in Barangay Mahayahay. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA, 8 November 2023

Children fetch water from broken pipes by the bank of the Tubod River as the already damaged Merila Bridge was washed away. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA, 8 November 2023