AirAsia resumes flights on June 3; in Mindanao, Manila/Clark-Davao; Manila/Clark-CDO

MANILA, 31 May 2020 – AirAsia is set to gradually resume services in the Philippines on 3 June following the Philippine government’s directive of easing community quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and several parts of the country.

The resumption of services will initially be for key domestic routes and will gradually increase to include international destinations by 1 July.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “During the hibernation of our fleet, we took the time to step up our handling procedures to ensure that our guests have a swift and safe journey with us. Needless to say, we are well prepared to welcome everyone onboard. As we resume our services around our network, AirAsia is determined to help rebuild our economy and country.”

Select flights are open for booking via the airasia.com website and our mobile app. Guests may use their credit accounts to redeem these flights. Additional routes and flight schedules will be on the AirAsia website and mobile app, subject to approval from the authorities.