SM Davao vows ‘safe malling’ under GCQ

SM Lanang Premier and SM City Davao welcome back shoppers as the malls in Davao City begin to fully operate with essential and non-leisure services during the general community quarantine (GCQ).

The gradual re-opening follows the local government unit’s executive order on GCQ implementation: starting May 16, both Davao malls are to observe adjusted mall hours from 11 AM to 7 PM until further notice. SM Supermarket will operate from 7 AM to 7 PM.

As part of SM’s campaign to promote #SafeMallingAtSM, SM Lanang Premier and SM City Davao will continue to carry out strict safety and sanitation measures to assure shoppers that SM malls are safe and clean, complying with safety and sanitation protocols over and above government regulations.

Both malls are thoroughly being cleaned and disinfected prior to the opening and throughout mall hours, especially in areas with heavy customer contact. Entrances are equipped with temperature checks, non-contact sanitizer dispensers, and footbaths. Alcohol dispensers are provided at the mall entrance and restrooms. The restrooms are sanitized every 30 minutes.

Everyone will be required to wear face masks at all times. In observance of social distancing, SM lays emphasis on “safe distancing” as this promotes the importance of physical distance with social connectivity. Mallgoers will be enjoined to practice safe malling to contain and overcome the spread of COVID-19.

In line with the government’s rules that discourage loitering in the mall, free Wi-Fi access will be disabled and “leisure” establishments will remain closed. Shoppers are requested to limit malling activities to buying essentials only, such as food and medicine, and accessing non-leisure services.

Taking safety measures up a notch, SM will provide protective equipment for mall employees and agency personnel. All workers will undergo temperature checks at the start of every shift and throughout the day.

As the country heals and recovers from the crisis, SM, together with its employees and partners, will continue to serve and support communities as its malls make everyone’s safety a top priority.

For more info about SM Lanang Premier's and SM City Davao's takeout and delivery offerings, follow social media pages in Facebook.com/smlanangpremier and Facebook.com/smcitydavao; and Viber https://bit.ly/2Vq6VGQ.

