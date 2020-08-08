Looking for plants? Visit The Greenery Plant Center

SM City Davao creates a calming atmosphere with the opening of The Greenery Plant Center (TGPC) that houses over 100 sellers of different garden and indoor favorites at the mall’s open parking area.

In partnership with Mindanao Garden Club Inc. (MGCI) and Pepsi Cola, the month-long fair features extensive range of ornamental plants including natural air purifiers like Snake plants, Philodendron, and Rubber plants.

The center has also succulents, herbs, fruit trees, perennials, fresh fruits, wooden furniture and other garden essentials like sacks of soil, clay pots, pebbles, white stones, and macramé plant hangers.

Organizers assure that TGPC is covered with strict health protocols including the installation of yellow-colored directional marks to maintain one-way flow and establishment of sanitation stations as everyone’s safety matters.

Plant shoppers are required to observe a meter-wide physical distance, wear face masks, and fill-up the logbook for easy contact tracing. There is also only one entrance and exit point, equipped with thermal scanners, foot bath, and hand sanitizers.

“We want the people to know that we are putting the right order here as per health protocols set by the government,” says MGCI vice president Vicky C. Jimenez, sharing that this is now the ‘new normal’ kind of plant shopping.

Unlike before when it is mainly in celebration for Kadayawan Festival, she says that the main goal of TGPC this time is to have a venue where there is a wide array of plant selections that could help reduce stress and anxieties amidst the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

“Because of this COVID-19 crisis, one way of distressing nowadays is to collect plants,” Jimenez shares.

The TGPC, which runs until September 1, is open to the public daily from 10AM to 8PM. For more updates, visit SM City Davao’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/smcitydavao./ (Press Release)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments