Mindanao Peoples Caucus conducts rapid midterm review on Bangsamoro transition

The Mindanao Peoples Caucus, in partnership with kindred civil society organizations, is spearheading the conduct of a Rapid Midterm Review on the Bangsamoro Transition Period from August-September 2020. This initiative is part of MPC’s continuing peace advocacy to monitor and help ensure the successful implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) and the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

Half-way in the transition period, the conduct of a Midterm Review becomes more urgent with the coronavirus global pandemic which pushed millions of people to abject poverty and economic dislocation. With the national government grappling with the devastating economic consequences of prolonged shutdowns, the collapse of world trade and the irreversible loss of human lives, the Bangsamoro is similarly faced with the burden of proceeding with the transition period under a new normal where public health and safety of the Moro people will be paramount.

The Rapid Midterm Review aims to achieve the following objectives:

To determine the mid-year status of the priority areas set to be accomplished by the BTA; To identify gaps, key challenges and problems encountered in the implementation of the mandated priorities during the transition period including the new challenges and constraints brought about by the global pandemic; To present to policymakers proposed concrete actions and recommendations as to what remains to be done to close gaps and responses to the key challenges and problems.

The review will be divided into two parts. Part I will tackle the BTA and the priority areas set to be accomplished under the BOL while Part II will deal with the Normalization aspect of the CAB. The primary tools for the Midterm Review are:

Documents Review Focus Group Discussions at the community level and Key Informant Interviews (KII) for select members of the BTA, the Cabinet, and the BARMM agencies and civil society leaders and INGOs. For more information and details about the Midterm Review particularly the ongoing Focus Group Discussions and Key Informants Interview, please contact: telephone 09177019775 or 09177024440; email [email protected] and FB Page: Mindanao Peoples Caucus. (Mindanao Peoples Caucus)

