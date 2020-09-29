Get ready for the SM Flash Sale

There is a new way to shop the hottest deals and offers in SM Supermalls in Davao—and it’s through your smartphone!

On September 30 to October 4, enjoy up to 70 percent off on dozens of brands and selections in both SM Lanang Premier and SM City Davao through the SM Flash Sale app. It is available for iPhone and Android users.

The app offers ease in shopping online through three steps:

1. Download the “SM Flash Sale” app in the Apple App Store (http://gosm.link/SMFlashSaleAppIOS) or in Google Play Store (http://gosm.link/SMFlashSaleAppAndroid).

2. Launch the app and sign up to select merchandise on sale from the participating brands.

3. Pay and pick up items in store at your own convenience.

The SM Flash Sale app offers convenience and safety in shopping while still giving shoppers the best deals that they always get in SM.

Shoppers can look forward to discounts in the following brands in SM Lanang Premier: All Flip Flops, Sports Central, Kipling, Sperry, Jansport, Miniso, Onitsuka Tiger, Chris Sports, Kultura, Garmin, The SM Store, For Me, Levi’s, Toy Kingdom, Crocs, Watson, Trendy, American Eagle, and George Optical.

In SM City Davao, participating brands are Sperry, Skechers, Digibabe, Crocs, Adidas, Levi’s, Toy Kingdom, Gintell, Primadonna, Herschel, Native, DC Shoes, Hydroflask, Columbia, Bratpack, Delsey, The Travel Club, Sledgers, The North Face, The Watch Republic, and The SM Store.

Experience shopping at the tip of your fingers like never before with the SM Flash Sale app.

Be the first to know what’s hot in SM Supermalls in Davao. Follow Facebook.com/smlanangpremier and Facebook.com/smcitydavao.

