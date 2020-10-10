Safety is a priority in SMX Davao



Davao’s premier venue for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) is creating safe spaces as it prepares to operate in the new normal.



Being a key player in the Davao’s MICE industry, SMX Convention Center Davao (SMX Davao) emphasizes safety as a priority in its newly outlined procedures & protocols for events to align itself with government-mandated guidelines.



“SMX’s role is to be able to create safe spaces for clients,” said Daphne Alojado, SMX Davao senior branch manager. “Safe spaces entail the stringent implementation of health and safety protocols throughout the venue; provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all employees; and adherence of partners to the safety protocols implemented by SMX and the government.”

New normal mandates of SMX include the use of health declaration forms via QR code; sanitizer dispensers in all entrances, common areas, and all high contact surfaces; and required wearing of a face mask and a face shield, submission to thermal scanning, and using of foot baths. Safe distancing is also to be observed at all times and in every SMX facility—from the halls to the restrooms and elevators; reminders, markers and floor signs facilitate this safety measure. Function room capacities are also adjusted to implement safe distancing measures.



“Safety is our utmost priority at SMX,” Alojado said, mentioning that SMX employees and staff have gone the extra mile to create an environment that clients can be confident with.



SMX frontliners wear complete PPE and teams work to consistently ensure cleanliness of facilities through standard disinfecting procedures. This effort is further bolstered by pre- and post-event venue lockdowns to ensure sanitation in between uses.



Alojado furthered that all of SMX’s partners undergo dedicated training courses to build capacity in handling new normal measures. For example, caterers undergo the SMX New Normal Training and Reopening Audit before being approved to provide services in SMX again.



Standard security measures like CCTV monitoring and crowd control by safety officers are in place for every event.



Alojado said that SMX is also in close coordination with local health authorities to enforce protocols and monitoring of affected individuals.



Alojado said SMX’s partners—event planners, suppliers and caterers—can expect the same excellent MICE experience, and these new normal procedures present creative and innovative opportunities for stakeholders in the industry. Bookings and reservations may be placed via calls to (+63 82) 285 1045 or emails to [email protected]



Before the pandemic, at least 350 events are catered by SMX Davao annually. Almost a dozen conventions were booked for 2020 before the community quarantines were put in place. Most of these were cancelled and are still dependent on the developments of the pandemic and on the approval of the city government before any reschedule.



“The market is dependent on the city government’s executive orders for mass gatherings and social events. Initially, events we were not allowed except for social events with a maximum attendance of 25 persons,” said Alojado. “Recently, mass gatherings at 50% of the venue’s capacity or the resulting capacity based on the new normal set-ups have been allowed.”



PHOTO: SMX employees and staff have gone the extra mile to create an environment that clients can be confident with.

