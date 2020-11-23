Heino Marius named as new chair of Third Party Monitoring Team

The Third-Party Monitoring Team would like to announce that the Peace Implementing Panels of the Government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front have designated Mr. Heino Marius as the Chair of the Third Party Monitoring Team. He takes the place of Mr. Alistair MacDonald who unfortunately passed away in April last year.

Heino Marius, a German national, earned a master’s degree in economics from Hamburg University and a post-graduate degree in development economics from the German Development Institute Berlin. He started his career in Indonesia working on management and small enterprise development with the International Labour Organization. He joined the European Commission in 1993 and served in European Union (EU) Delegations in Ethiopia and India. Since 2000 he held various positions at EU headquarters in Brussels, covering external relations with Afghanistan, Pakistan and South East Asia. Mr. Marius retired from the services of the EU in February 2020.

Background:

The independent Third-Party Monitoring Team (TPMT) was set up by the Government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front to monitor the implementation of the GPH-MILF peace agreement, as provided for in the Framework Agreement on the Bangsamoro (FAB) signed on 15 October 2012.

The TMPT has five members (two nominated by the GPH, two by the MILF, and a jointly-nominated Chair). Currently, there are four members: Karen Tañada (Gaston Z. Ortigas Peace Institute) and Rahib Kudto (UNYPAD), Huseyin Oruc (IHH), Sam Chittick (Asia Foundation), and Heino Marius (Chair, former EU official, now retired).

The TPMT is tasked with monitoring, reviewing and assessing the implementation of all signed agreements between the Parties, primarily the FAB and its Annexes. In particular, its basic functions are to:

– monitor and evaluate the implementation of all agreements;

– review and assess the progress of the implementation of commitments by both Parties under the Agreements (submitting comprehensive periodic reports and updates to both Parties for their appropriate action);

– and to communicate to the public the progress and developments in the implementation of the Agreements of the Parties.

The TPMT was launched in July of 2013, on the basis of the Terms of Reference agreed by the Parties in January of that year. The TPMT has so far convened thirty-two times in the Philippines, on a roughly two-monthly basis, and will continue its work through until the completion of the Exit Document foreseen in the FAB.

The present Public Report is the fifth such report issued by the TPMT – previous reports were issued in February 2014, February 2015, February 2016, and July 2017.

Contact: Karen Tañada TPMT Member (Manila) [email protected]

Contact: Rahib Kudto TPMT Member (Mindanao) [email protected]

