AdDU students to award Davao City barangays with best COVID-19 response

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 04 April) — The second and fourth-year Communication students of Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) will award 20 Barangays in Davao City that excelled in implementing creative and effective COVID-19 responses.

The ‘Gawad Paglaum 2021’ awarding rites will be held online on Monday, April 5 at 1:30 p.m. “Paglaum” means hope.

Barangays will be assessed according to: significance and relevance of the policies or how apt and relevant the policy is in terms of preventing and containing COVID-19 infections within the community; community perception of the policies or how the community responds to the enactment of said policies; proven efficacy of the policies or success rate based on their relevance to the pandemic problem, the community response, and their success at preventing and containing the spread of COVID-19 infection in their community.

Sabrina Pangilinan, one of the organizers said, ‘Gawad Paglaum’ will acknowledge the efforts of those who deserve to be on the spotlight “for a job well done.”

“Overcoming COVID-19 is not an easy job since it takes everyone in the community to participate and we would like to recognize those communities and to inspire others to improve their COVID response plans and strategies,” the second-year Communication student said.

According to statistics released by the Department of Health (DOH) regional office, Davao City recorded as of April 2, a total of 13,788 cases since the first COVID-19 case in mid-March last year. Of this number, 320 are classified as active, 672 are deaths and 12,796 are recoveries. (Percival Cyber Vargas and Vener Zygmond Rebuelta / AdDU)

