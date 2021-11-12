Liceo de Cagayan University holds Sulat Dula 5

Liceo de Cagayan University through the Office of the Vice President for Cultural Affairs in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts brings Sulat Dula 5 – a Playwriting and Dramaturgy Workshop in Mindanao on November 10 to 13, 2021.

Since its conception in 2009, Sulat Dula has introduced playwriting to aspiring individuals who desire to have their skills honed and interact with beginners and veterans in the field; has strengthened the creative network in Mindanao; has promoted cultural awareness and understanding; and has provided those into culture and the arts the platform to showcase their craft.

Sulat Dula 5 includes fellows’ workshop and critiquing sessions, dramaturgy lecture, and basic playwriting workshop. It involves prominent figures in playwriting, namely Rodolfo Vera (head of the panel) – Hall of Famer in the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature and co-founder of the Virgin Labfest (an annual theater festival of new works for the stage); Layeta Bucoy – UP Los Baños associate professor and five-time Palanca awardee; Eljay Castro Deldoc – playwright, director, educator, and Palanca awardee; Steven Patrick Fernandez – founding director of the Integrated Performing Arts Guild (IPAG) of MSU-Iligan Institute of Technology and Palanca awardee for his play Ming Ming; and Saturnina Rodil – speaker at the CCP’s Festival of Plays by Women, fellow at the Iligan National Writers Workshop, and consultant/speaker on peace and conflict in Mindanao.

The lecturer in Dramaturgy is Dominique La Victoria (resource speaker), a Palanca awardee for her plays Ang Bata sa Drum and Toward the Fires of Revolution. She has a BFA in Creative Writing and Theater Arts from Ateneo de Manila and an MA in Dramaturgy and Writing for Performance from Goldsmiths, University of London. Handling the Basic Playwriting Workshop is Christian “Juan Ekis” Vallez (workshop facilitator), a multiple Palanca awardee, a stage director/filmmaker, a fellow of the 58th UP National Writers Workshop, and a member of LIRA and Writer’s Bloc.

The event will be participated in by 10 playwriting fellows and 25 workshop participants from across Mindanao. The fellows include Jhonice Reyvelyn G. Honra (Davao City), Jann Dainver L. Maravilla (Clarin, Misamis Occidental), Erolle Linus T. Miranda (Kidapawan and Cagayan de Oro City), John Jay L. Morido (Polomok, South Cotabato), Alessandro Kennz Nioda (Cagayan de Oro City), Jaydee G. Paid (General Santos City), Jules B. Pamisa (Cagayan de Oro City), Maria Cecilia F. Poblete (Cagayan de Oro City), Karen T. Umadhay (General Santos City), and Jame A. Valenia (Kidapawan City).

The participants of the basic playwriting workshop are John Daryl Alferez, Maria Rica Dean Banaag, Richmond Bejaan, Ivan Ronel Liponhay Bontrostro, Rose Mae Benihagan Bragat, Nap Caruz, Mae Antonette Ceniza, Kate Mary Queen Ebonia, Jhesabelle Estrada, Donita Felicilda, Romel Funetes, Khurt Noel Garcia, Zilpha Kaye Ibañez, Ailjunn Katipunan, Eung Ki Lee, Danielle Joy Mangubat, Keon Carl Narvasa, Ma Paula Fredrika Neri, Daphne Rochelle Olango, Steffany Dacumos Pahuyo, Sylvester Pe, Kate Sigrid Requintina, Kate Dhenzyl Sernicula, Rienette Grace Sinato, and Niel Villarejo.

