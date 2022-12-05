Pasko at Musika ng UP Symphony Orchestra sa Davao

On December 20, 2022, the UP Symphony Orchestra (UPSO) will make its debut performance at the Durian capital of the Philippines.

Tagged as the orchestra for the people or Orkestra ng Bayan, UPSO serves as the official system-wide orchestra for the university.

They maintain a roster of 65 members exclusively from the alumni, students, faculty, and staff of all UP campuses and have been under the direction of Maestro Josefino Chino Toledo since their inception in August 2018.

In celebration of the city, UPSO will be joined by local Davao talents soprano Anya Evangelista, and tenor Malvin Macasaet. The orchestra will also feature its very own principal flute player, Raymond Sarreal, as a soloist.

The concert program will include Antonio Buenaventura’s Mindanao Sketches, Chino Toledo’s arrangements of Mga Kantang Bisaya and Rosas Pandan, Cécile Chaminade’s Flute Concertino, plus a selection of popular tunes and holiday music to spread the joy and cheer of the season.

Catch UPSO on Tuesday, 20 December 2022, at 7 pm at the University of Southeastern Philippines (USEP) Sports and Cultural Center!

Tickets are available at Bronze (p500), Silver (p1,000), and Gold (p1,500) tiers. Reserve your tickets at http://bit.ly/upsoatdavao, or call or text the UP Mindanao Foundation at 0917-638-3662.

Pasko at Musika ng UP Symphony Orchestra is an official part of the Davao City Government’s Pasko Fiesta activities and was organized in cooperation with UP Mindanao, UP Alumni Association Davao Inc., UP Mindanao Foundation, Inc.

All proceeds of Pasko at Musika ng UP Symphony Orchestra will be for the benefit of the UP Mindanao Foundation Scholarship Program.