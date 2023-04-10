Globe honors exceptional storytelling in GMEA@10, announces expansion of annual awards to Luzon

The Globe Group, the country’s leading digital solutions platform, on Friday named winners of the Globe Media Excellence Awards (GMEA) @10, honoring exceptional reporting across platforms in Visayas and Mindanao.

Globe feted winners in 16 categories, including individuals and teams that showcased excellence in telling stories that touched on Globe’s sustainability pillars: Digital Nation, Care for People, and Care for the Environment. These pillars represent the company’s commitment to creating a balance between economic growth, social development, and environmental conservation.

At the event, Yoly Crisanto, Globe Group’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer, commended the winners and thanked the media and top-caliber judges and screeners for supporting GMEA since its inception in 2013. She underscored the company’s relentless pursuit of delivering life-enabling and life-sustaining innovations to customers.

“Our customers’ pain points, their aspirations, their enjoyment of the things that they love are what guide us to keep innovating to uplift their lives. And GMEA is one of our platforms to talk about the innovations that our customers can trust, care that they can rely on, and compassion that they can feel. We are here to build a one digital nation using technology to make every day easier and more convenient,” she said.

Crisanto also made the surprise announcement that GMEA is going national with the expansion of the awards to Luzon in 2024.

“When we started GMEA, people thought this was just a fad. People said it will go away easily. But when we prevailed year after year despite the challenges, our stakeholders now know that we are serious and that we are doing this for a purpose. At Globe, we do what we can to create a Globe of Good and fulfill our vision of seeing a Philippines where families’ dreams come true, businesses flourish, and the nation is admired,” she said.

In its milestone year, GMEA embraced the theme #OneDigitalNation, which celebrated stories that captured the impact of Globe-led innovations that uplift lives with compassion, care, and kindness.

GMEA@10 honored various media platforms, from traditional news outlets to social media advocates, for stories on a wide range of topics, from environmental conservation to social justice. This year, GMEA again partnered with SGV as its official tabulator, ensuring fairness and transparency of the awards.

Here are the winners of GMEA@10:

EXPLANATORY/INVESTIGATIVE STORY OF THE YEAR FOR

DIGITAL

Visayas – Morexette Marie Erram (Cebu Daily News Digital Cebu)

Mindanao – Chrislen Bulosan Paeng (ABS-CBN News Davao)

EXPLANATORY/INVESTIGATIVE VIDEO STORY OF THE YEAR FOR DIGITAL

Visayas – Sheriza Mae Uy (MyTV Cebu)

Mindanao – Big Jay Lagang Davao (PTV Davao)

COLUMN OF THE YEAR

Visayas – Erwin Delilan (Panay News Bacolod)

Mindanao – Henrylito Tacio (Philippine Morning Post Davao)

NEWS REPORT OF THE YEAR

Visayas – Rosemarie Holganza Borromeo (SunStar Cebu)

Mindanao – Erwin Mascarinas (Philippine Daily Inquirer- Butuan City)

NEWSMAKER OF THE YEAR

Visayas – Mildred Galarpe, Digital Media Director (SunStar Publishing Inc. Cebu)

Mindanao – Vinafel Araneta, News Head (PTV Davao)

EDITOR OF THE YEAR

Visayas – Laureen Mondoñedo-Ynot, Digital Content Director (SunStar Cebu)

Mindanao – Vinafel Araneta, News Head (PTV Davao)

BREAKING NEWS OF THE YEAR

Visayas – Mae Fhel Gom-os (Sunstar Cebu)

Mindanao – Chrislen Bulosan (ABS-CBN News Davao)

SOCIAL MEDIA ADVOCACY OF THE YEAR

Visayas – Magie Maleriado (DYRI RMN Iloilo)

Mindanao – Ace June Rell Perez (Sun Star Davao)

#KWENTONGTAGUMPAY_INDIVIDUAL

Visayas – Vhenna Marie Mantilla (Cebu Daily News Digital Cebu)

Mindanao – Hernel Tocmo (ABS-CBN News – Bayan Mo, Ipatrol Mo Davao)

#KWENTONGTAGUMPAY_COMMUNITY

Visayas – Rosemarie Holganza Borromeo (SunStar Publishing Inc Cebu)

Mindanao – Marianne Abalayan (SunStar Davao)

BEST BLOG POST

Visayas – Mars Mosqueda Jr. (BusinessNews.ph Cebu)

Mindanao – Maria Irene Aserios (Mindanaoan Cagayan de Oro)

BEST SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO

Visayas – Dorel Cabatu (Aksyon Radyo Bacolod)

Mindanao – Francis Eric B. Magbanua (Mindanao Development News by Mindanao Development Authority Davao)

NEWS REPORT OF THE YEAR FOR TV

Visayas – Angelica Fay Saniel (MyTV Cebu)

Mindanao – Hernel Tocmo (ABS-CBN News / ABS-CBN Corp. Davao)

NEWS REPORT OF THE YEAR FOR RADIO

Visayas – Rowena Capistrano (DYRF1215 Cebu)

Mindanao – Rose Bernales (DXRD SONSHINE RADIO Davao)

PHOTO OF THE YEAR FOR DIGITAL

Visayas – Amper Campaña (SunStar Cebu)

Mindanao – Mark Anthony Perandos (SunStar Davao)

I-GCASH MO AWARD

Joshua Glenn B. Solano (SunStar Cebu)

Renelyn Barbarona (DXDC 621 RMN Davao)

Globe gives support to Bajau tennis player

One of the highlights of GMEA @10 was special guest Ignohassan “Pendeg” Mustajid, a Bajau tennis player whose story of grit and resilience was captured by Bong Sarmiento, a writer from MindaNews online based in Davao City.

Mustajid, who comes from a poor family, started as a “pulot” boy on the tennis courts in Tawi-Tawi. He eventually learned the sport and achieved a remarkable feat, winning gold and silver medals in the Palarong Pambansa. He is determined to use tennis as a means to secure a college scholarship and pursue his dream of becoming a policeman or a Philippine Air Force officer.

Inspired by Mustajid’s determination, Globe presented the student athlete with tools he can use to pursue his dreams, including a laptop, mobile phone, a Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi kit and load cards to help him with his studies.

And to further motivate the young player, Globe handed to Mustajid two tennis rackets– a gift from tennis champion and Globe Ambassador Alex Eala.

Eala also sent Mustajid special video message, saying, “I heard about your story and sobrang nakakatuwa. Bilang isang tennis player, naranasan ko din ang mga challenges ng sport natin kaya ituloy-tuloy mo lang ‘yan at pagsikapan mo pang lalo.”

In response, Mustajid expressed gratitude to everyone who has been helping him achieve his goals.

“This is a very special moment in my life. I cannot really express how much this recognition means to me. This is something that I will cherish forever and would always look upon in those times when I feel low. Regardless of ethnicity or any cultural differences, now I realize that dreams do come true when you believe you can,” he said in the vernacular.

The heartwarming gesture by Globe and Eala shows the power of storytelling in promoting social good. Through GMEA@10, Globe continues to encourage the media to chase stories that inspire and advocate for a sustainable future for all.

GMEA’s success is apparent in the consistent growth of submissions, with this year’s event welcoming a 15% surge in entries compared to the previous year. GMEA’s awarding ceremonies held on March 31 in Cebu City brought together 139 attendees on-ground, with a reach of over 9,000 via Facebook Live.

Know more about GMEA at www.glbe.co/gmea.