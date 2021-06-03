Siargao surfers extend winning streaks in World Surfing Games

GENERAL LUNA, Siargao Island (MindaNews / 03 June) – The road to the Tokyo Olympics is getting closer for two surfers from this surfing capital after they extended their winning streaks in the ongoing World Surfing Games in El Salvador.

John Mark “Marama” Tokong, a three-time Siargao Surfing International champion, posted the highest score at 10.73 in his latest heat of repechage 3.

His win pushed Tom Boelsma of Netherlands and Costa Rican surfer Carlos Munuz out of the competition in the men’s division.

In the women’s division, Nilbie Blancada continued to rally to advance to repechage 4, which narrowed down to 32 surfers.

Blancada, a gold-medalist in the Southeast Asian Games, is expected to square off with Ornela Pellizzari of Argentina, Paige Alms of Canada and Giada Legati of Italy.

Tokong, on the other hand, will vie with Israel surfer Yoni Klein, Matt McGillivray of South Africa and Dylan Groen of Germany in repechage 4.

Tokong and Blancada, along with Edito Alcala Jr., Rogelio Esquievel Jr., Daisy Valdez, and Vea Estrellado were all ruthless in their respective heats. Fifty-one countries are represented in the games.

But Alcala Jr., Esquievel Jr., Valdez and Estrellado bowed out after losing their on Thursday morning (Philippine time).

The World Surfing Games in El Salvador is sanctioned by the International Surfing Association.

It provides seven spots in the women’s division and five spots in the men’s category for the Tokyo Olympics slated on July 25-August 1. (Roel N. Catoto/MindaNews)

