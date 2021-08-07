Paalam brings home silver to cap PH’s best Olympic performance ever

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 07 August) – Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam settled for the silver medal after losing to British fighter Galal Yafai in the flyweight division at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday afternoon.

Yafai dashed the country’s hope for its second gold medal at the quadrennial sports event in a split decision, 4-1, in his favor. He scored a knockdown in the first round and also took the second round.

Nonetheless, the feat marked the first time the Philippines bagged three boxing medals, two silver and one bronze, and four medals overall, in a single Olympic event.

All four medalists are from Mindanao.

The country won its first gold medal ever courtesy of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz of Zamboanga City.

In boxing, Nesthy Petecio of Davao del Sur won silver in the women’s featherweight class, Paalam, also a silver medalist, is from Cagayan de Oro City and Bukidnon, and Eumir Marcial, who won bronze (middleweight), is also from Zamboanga City.

Paalam was born in Talakag, Bukidnon but his family moved to Cagayan de Oro when he was nine, picking garbage for a living. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)

