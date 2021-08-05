Paalam wins vs Japanese hometown bet

MARAMAG, Bukidnon (MindaNews / 5 Aug) – Carlo Paalam won via unanimous decision Thursday against hometown bet Ryomei Tanaka at the Tokyo Olympics.

Paalam’s victory gave the Philippines its third chance to get a gold medal in boxing.

The Bukidnon-born flyweight who trained in Cagayan de Oro will go for the gold on Saturday against Great Britain’s Galal Yafai or Kazakhstan’s Sakeh Bibossinov.

Middleweight Eumir Marcial, meanwhile, lost to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak in a split decision, getting the bronze medal.

Nesthy Petecio of Davao del Sur lost to Sena Irie of Japan in the final match of the women’s featherweight category on Tuesday. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)

