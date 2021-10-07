Zambo girl bags 2 golds, 1 silver in Jeddah weightlifting tourney

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 7 October) — Fellow Zamboangeños rejoiced over the victory of Rose Jean Ramos at the 2021 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth World Championships in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Ramos, 16, bagged two gold medals and a silver on Wednesday, lifting 67 and 147 kilograms in the snatch category, and settled with a silver in the women’s 45-kilogram division.

Councilor Elbert Atilano said Ramos’s victory added a feather to the city’s cap as the sport is growing popular here, with weightlifting clubs in the communities appreciating it better.

Ramos, who lives in the same village where Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz hails from, is trained by coach Allen Jafrus Diaz.

She first trained at the Hidilyn Diaz Weightlifting Gym. She presently enjoys the benefits of the Alson Power-Hidilyn Diaz Scholarship Program for Aspiring Weightlifters in Zamboanga City.

On Tuesday, 14-year old Janeth Hipolito, her village mate in Mampang, won a bronze medal in the snatch category for 40 kilograms. She placed fifth in clean and jerk.

City Sports Director Dr. Cecil Atilano said Ramos and Hipolito are two of the five local weightlifters competing in Jeddah.

The IWF closes on October 12. (Frencie Carreon/MindaNews)

