‘Pinoy Aquaman’ to swim at least 10-km in Lake Michigan 

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota (MindaNews / 24 July) — Environmental lawyer and endurance swimmer Ingemar “Pinoy Aquaman” Macarine will test once again his swimming prowess when he attempts to swim Lake Michigan at 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 24 (8 p.m. Sunday in the Philippines).

The Surigao-born triathlete will attempt to complete a full open-water marathon swim or at least 10-kilometer distance from Waukegan Municipal Beach in Illinois with two Filipino-American multi-sports enthusiasts.

“After a long hiatus due to pandemic, now I’m back,” Macarine, who pioneered open-water crossings in the Philippines, told MindaNews via Messenger. He started doing open-water swim on December 31, 2013 in Surigao City.

Lawyer-environmentalist Ingemar Macarine, the ‘Pinoy Aquaman,’ in this file photo taken before the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, as he was preparing for his Zamboanga Sibugay long-distance swim in February 2020. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO

The intrepid swimmer, who currently works as a prosecutor of the Department of Justice, has swum several channels in the Philippines and abroad.

This will be his fifth marathon swim in the US. In the past, he swam Alcatraz in San Francisco, California; Hudson River in New York, Chesapeake Bay in Maryland and Golden Gate Bridge also in California.

Showing his prowess in preparation for his event, he joined triathlon race in Bohol early this month and a half-marathon race in New Jersey over the weekend.

“I’m in top shape and I’m both physically and mentally ready for the swim,” Macarine said.

The Surigao-born Macarine, who usually does his endurance swim alone, will be joined by Filipino-American multi-sports enthusiasts Rey Letada and Nick Regorgo.

Letada, is a retired U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman, a former navy diver, naval parachutist, and a combat veteran of Operations Enduring Iraqi Freedom and a triathlete while Regorgo is a triathlete, marathoner, cyclist and a martial arts instructor.

Macarine said this swim serves as a restart of his illustrious open-water swimming career anchored on his lifetime advocacies for clean water, pollution-free marine environment and healthy lifestyle.

Several compatriots in the US will be witnessing Maracine’s swim in Lake Michigan, like Rene Cagape and Merry Ann Cabajes, both from Surigao City but now based in Chicago, Illinois.

“It’s gonna be awesome to see Macarine swim in Michigan Lake. I’ll watch him from start to finish,” Cagape said.

Charles and Jay Berryman from United Kingdom also flew to the US to give support to Macarine’s swim.

“As usual we are rooting for the success of the swim. Ingemar has indomitable spirit that gives us inspiration by conquering fears both in the depths and freezing cold waters,” Jay Berryman said.

As usual, Macarine will follow the English Channel Swimming Association rules and also will be monitored by the World Open Water Swimming Association. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)