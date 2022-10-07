Gov. Barbers cancels surfing tilt in Siargao to avoid ‘collision’ with political rival

SWEET REVENGE. Local surfer John Mark “Marama” Tokong makes revenge as he successfully defeated American surfer Skip McCullough in Round 3 during eliminations at the 25th Siargao International Surfing Cup on Tuesday (8 Oct 2019). McCullough was last year’s champion while Tokong was first runner-up. MindaNews photo by Roel N. Catoto

GENERAL LUNA, Siargao Island (MindaNews/ 7 October) — Surigao del Norte Gov. Robert Lyndon Barbers has cancelled the 1st Governor’s Cup National Surfing Competition in this town to avoid further embarrassment to the local tourism industry caused by political squabbling.

His decision to suspend the 9-day surfing tilt from October 5-13 came after weeks of bickering with General Luna Mayor Sol Matugas, wife of former governor Francisco Matugas whom Barbers defeated in the last elections, over the legal issue on whether the provincial government needs a permit from the municipal government to hold such event.

“I decided to cancel this tourist-attracting event to prevent the people of Siargao from being caught in the middle of two boulders of rocks heading for collision,” Barbers said in an interview.

His brother, Rep. Robert Ace Barbers said the governor took the moral high ground not to push through with the surfing competition.

The lawmaker said the governor made the decision so that Siargao residents would not be affected by political quarrel over the hosting of a sporting event that has earned for the place the title “surfing capital of the country.”

Around 9a.m. on Wednesday, Barbers announced to his supporters and the participating surfers the cancellation of the competition amid a drizzle.

Around noon, Regional Trial Court Judge Leonila Gorgolon-Licuan, acting on a petition filed by Mayor Matugas, issued a temporary restraining order against the surfing event.

Gov. Barbers’ announcement brought tears to young surfers including Jon Mark “Marama” Tokong, who recently won at the Phuket International Surfing Competition in Thailand. They gathered around the governor and hugged each other while crying.

It was Tokong who encouraged the governor to host the national surfing when he visited the latter’s office last month to receive the provincial government’s citation and cash reward.

Barbers disclosed that after he announced the hosting of the surfing contest, the Matugases also declared that they will be hosting a similar event.

This ignited the bickering and legal tussle between the two political clans with both invoking the provisions of the Local Government Code.

Mayor Matugas’ 1st Mayor Sol’s Cup National Surfing Competition was held on September 28-October 4.

The mayor also held parlor games and a volleyball tournament along with an early morning Catholic mass on October 5, the supposed start of the Governor’s Cup.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos came and tried to settle the issue but the Matugases stood their ground.

“We think this is a sabotage. It’s just a matter of annoying me,” Gov. Barbers said.

The governor also alleged that the local government of General Luna violated the law on 20-meter easement limit from the shoreline by erecting their temporary structures within this area.

He said the shoreline at Tuason Surfing Point is the nesting ground of Hawksbill turtles.

He said the loud sounds during the parlor games on October 5 disturbed the turtles, which reportedly disappeared on the next day.

Owners of cheap homestay hostels in General Luna said they suffered losses due to cancelled bookings by surfers from other parts of the country after the event was called off.

Small business owners vented their frustrations on social media but declined to give statements to reporters for fear that their business permits might not be renewed next year. Some of them said they had bought new foams for beds.

The event’s cancellation might also lead to a 5-year ban on surfing competitions at Cloud 9, the name of the surfing site in General Luna, by the World Surfing League (WSL), the global surfing sports authority.

Jolan Saavedra, an officer of Siargao Surfers Association, disclosed in an interview that their counterpart United Philippine Surfers Association has notified them that WSL is considering such move after news of the cancellation of the surfing event came out.

This came at a time when Siargao’s tourism industry has started to come back to life in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette and Covid-19 pandemic.

Data from the local tourism office in General Luna showed 44,482 arrivals in the town from April to August this year.

There were 257,900 tourist arrivals in 2019 in Siargao. The number dropped to 67,717 in 2020.

No local and foreign arrivals were registered in April, May, and October 2020.

In 2021, the number further declined to 28,287, including 737 foreign guests. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)