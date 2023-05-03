3 boxers from Mindanao assured of bronzes in 32nd SEA Games

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 9 May) – Three boxers from Mindanao are now assured of bronze medals in the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia on Monday.

Filipino boxers at the 32nd SEA Games. Photo from Carlo Paalam’s Facebook page

Tokyo Olympics silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio outclassed their opponents to advance to the semifinals.

Paalam, of Cagayan de Oro City, won via a unanimous decision against Malaysia’s Daeloniel McDelon Bong, 5-0, in the bantamweight (54kg) division.

He will face Timor Leste’s Edegar Foe Quintas da Silva on Thursday.

Petecio, of Sta. Cruz town in Davao del Sur, won after the referee stopped the fight after giving her opponent, Laos’ Minavanh Oupaxa, a third standing 8-count in the first round of their women’s 57kg bout.

A victory over Vy Sreysros of Cambodia in the semifinals on Wednesday will give her a shot for the gold.

Paul Julyfer Bascon, of Davao del Norte, beat Vietnamese Thanh Dat Vu via a split decision, 3-2, and will face Touch Davit of Cambodia in the light welterweight semifinals.

On Saturday, Arlan Arbois Jr. of Tupi, South Cotabato bagged the silver medal in the men’s marathon in his first appearance in the games while Malaybalay City’s Christine Organiza-Hallasgo, who won the gold medal in the 2019 SEA Games and silver in the 2022 edition of the games in Vietnam, settled for a bronze medal in the women’s marathon. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)