All set for 1st Dapa Siargao International Dragon Boat race on July 14-16

Philippine Army Dragon Warriors paddles along the coast of Dapa Sunrise Boulevard during the 1st Siargao National Dragon Boat Regatta in Dapa, Surigao del Norte held last year. They were declared the overall champion of the dragon boat race. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 10 July) – Following the successful hosting of the 1st Dapa Siargao National Dragon Boat Festival last year, the local government unit (LGU) of Dapa is all set to host the grander 1st Dapa Siargao International Dragon Boat Festival on July 14 to 16 at the Dapa Sunrise Boulevard in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte.

Irvin Bendanillo, Dapa municipal tourism officer, said the international event is expected to attract a large number of visitors, which will create opportunities for local businesses to flourish or expand.

“The influx of tourists will boost the local economy and generate revenues for various sectors, such as for the hospitality and transportation,” he said.

Of the 28 dragon boat teams joining the competition, five are from overseas. These are the Filipino Dragon Singapore, IDBC Singapore Barbarian Red, IDBC Singapore Barbarian Black, the HK (Hong Kong) University Dragon Boat Team and Titans Dubai.

From Luzon, the participating teams are the Philippine Navy Dragon Boat Team and PYROS Dragon Boat Team.

Six groups are from the Visayas namely the Black Manta Warriors, Calbayog Hibatang Paddlers, Cancabato Wild Dragons, Cebu Pink Paddlers Dragon Boat Team, ORYX Dragon Boat Team and United Dragonhearts.

Fifteen teams are from Mindanao. These are the Amihan Dragon Boat Team, Barangay Carmen Dragon Boat Team, Cantilan Red Dragons, CGY Oro Dragons Dragon Boat Team, FSUU Blue Dragons, FSUU Butuan Dragons, Gladiators Davao, Golden City Paddlers, Isla Siargao Dragon Boat Team, Kampilan Dragon Boat Team, Rapid Riders, RMMC Bluefins Dragon Boat Team A, RMMC Bluefins Dragon Boat Team B, Samal Dragonboat Team and C.E.B.U. Dragons Siargao.

This year’s international dragon boat race will feature three main categories – open, all-women and mixed.

According to the organizer, crews must compete in all categories to qualify for the overall ranking.

The race’s overall champion will receive P200,000 and P150,000, P100,000, and P50,000 for the second, third and fourth placers, respectively. Those from fifth to 15th places will receive P20,000 each. The category winners from first to fourth places will receive trophies and medals.

There will also be special awards for Best in Parade and Team Presentation. The winning teams will receive P20,000 for first place, P15,000 for second place, P10,000 for third place, P5,000 for fourth place and P2,000 consolation prize each from fifth to 15th placers.

The race distance for this year’s dragon boat competition was extended to 300 meters, from 200 meters previously.

Bendanillo noted that the Dapa LGU is targeting to invest in dragon boat tools.

“Recognizing the potential of dragon boat racing as a captivating water sport, the LGU is aiming to enhance the infrastructure and equipment necessary for organizing and hosting dragon boat events in Dapa,” he said. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao / MindaNews)